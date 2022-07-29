Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Wet start to the weekend with showers and storms returning this afternoon

First Alert Forecast 6am
By Josh Reiter
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! A little break from the classic summertime weather we have been experiencing is upon us, with very muggy conditions walking outside and light northerly winds here in Southwest Oklahoma. That doesn’t mean today won’t be unseasonal-like, as highs are still expected to be in the 90s this afternoon, though increased cloud coverage and continuing rain chances provide the dissonance in an otherwise hot and dry summer. Showers and storms will fire-up again along a stalling “cold” front this afternoon, with isolated-to-scattered coverage lasting into the nighttime hours. A couple strong-to-severe storms in far western counties can’t be ruled out, but threats will remain low, with wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of quarters being the main concerns. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

Through overnight, rain coverage will back off slightly to be more isolated, mainly along and north of I-40. Low temperatures will drop into the low 70s.

Saturday will be the last day for any rain as the front lifts back up heading into the start of next week. There will still be scattered showers and storms in the afternoon, with the best coverage for rain here in Texoma north of the Red River. Between now and the end of the day tomorrow, rainfall totals will be lacking, only around up to a half inch at most, with possible higher amounts in locations that see heavy downpours.

The high pressure ridge will build back in next week, warming temperatures across the area back up into the low 100s by Sunday. Partly cloudy skies will stick around through the first day of August, with mostly sunny skies returning as we near the middle of next week, meaning dry and hot summertime weather will dominate through the first week of the new month.

