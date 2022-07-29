Expert Connections
Comanche County Courthouse to reopen at regular time Friday

By Chase Scheuer
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Courthouse will be opening at its regular time Friday following an evacuation order Thursday.

Officials say an employee was working in the basement and was exposed to an unknown chemical which caused a “medical response.” The employee was sent to the emergency room, and there is no update on his condition at this time.

The Courthouse opens at 9:00 in the morning.

