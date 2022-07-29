First Alert Forecast | 7/29PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Scattered, hit or miss showers and thunderstorms continue for the rest of this Friday evening. Some storms could be severe producing quarter sized hail and 60mph wind gusts. Temperatures by morning will fall into the mid to upper 60s north with mid 70s south. Saturday will be the last day for any rain as the front lifts back up heading into the start of next week. There will still be scattered showers and storms in the afternoon, with the best coverage for rain here in Texoma north of the Red River. Between now and the end of the day tomorrow, rainfall totals will be lacking, only an inch at most. Higher amounts possible in locations that see heavy downpours.

The high pressure ridge will build back in next week, warming temperatures across the area back up into the low 100s by Sunday. Partly cloudy skies will stick around through the first day of August, with mostly sunny skies returning as we near the middle of next week, meaning dry and hot summertime weather will dominate through the first week of the new month.

Have a great weekend! -LW

