Furry Friend Friday: A Visit with Lawton Animal Welfare

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Animals and Fridays are both known for putting smiles on people’s faces, and this Friday, there are smiles all over for Furry Friend Friday.

7News visited with Hannah Brown at the Lawton Animal Welfare to get a good look at all of the furry friends available for adoption, including their adorable guinea pigs and rabbits.

Lawton Animal Welfare currently has seven guinea pigs and two rabbits looking for their forever home. A fun fact: rabbits can be litterbox trained just like cats! Plus, costs for guinea pig and rabbit adoptions are considerably less.

You must have a small animal permit in order to own a rabbit within city limits, but it’s an easy process you can accomplish at the time of adoption.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.