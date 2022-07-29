Expert Connections
Iowa state park reopens after 3 family members were shot, killed

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (CNN) - A state park in Iowa has reopened after a couple and their daughter were found dead.

The three family members were shot and killed in the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground.

Police said the family’s 9-year-old son was not hurt, with the suspected gunman shooting and killing himself in the incident.

According to officials, the campground area is closed until further notice.

Police have not released information about a possible motive for the deadly shooting as their investigation remains ongoing.

