Skip to content
Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
News
Watch Live
Weather
Who's Hiring
Sports
Medwatch
Good News
Calendar
uShare w/7News
About Us
Home
Watch Live
Have a news tip? Send us an email
News
Local News
Crime
State
National
Exclusive Content
Medwatch
Good News
Military
Education
Weather
Closings
5th Season
Sports
Scoreboard
High-School
Cameron
Oklahoma University
Oklahoma State University
Community
uShare w/7News
Gas Prices
Calendar
About Us
Meet The Team
KSWO Digital Marketing
KSWO Career Openings
Programming Schedule
Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
PowerNation
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
At the Lake with Lexie: Lake Altus-Lugert
Lake Altus-Lugert
By
Lexie Walker
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT
|
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -
Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Comanche Co. Courthouse closed after chemical exposure
Massive fires prompts evacuations
Fort Sill releases name of deceased soldier
More than 2,000 acres burn in four Comanche County wildfires
Missing Comanche County girl found
Latest News
First Alert Forecast | 7/29PM
U.S. Army recruiting struggles
UPDATE: Methamphetamine Causes Evacuation, According to Comanche County Sheriff
Furry Friend Friday: A Visit with Lawton Animal Welfare