Massive fires prompts evacuations

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Evacuation orders have been issued in northern Comanche County due to a massive fire in the area.

Comanche County Emergency Management issued mandatory evacuation orders for Northwest Wolf road to Shroyer road, from Highways 58 to 115.

It’s not clear what sparked the fire, but several fire departments are working together to control the flames.

