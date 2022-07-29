UPDATE: Methamphetamine Causes Evacuation, According to Comanche County Sheriff

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Business at the Comanche County Courthouse returned to normal on Friday, after it was evacuated Thursday afternoon.

We now know more about what caused that evacuation and the status of the staff member who was affected. According to Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley, a Sheriff’s Deputy was doing an inventory of a stolen car when they came across a small scale.

That scale contained leftover methamphetamine, and when the deputy opened it, he accidentally inhaled meth dust, causing a reaction. Authorities were not aware the powder was meth until hours after evacuating the building. Units from the Oklahoma National Guard then arrived sometime after that evacuation.

They determined the chemical was no longer a threat. Sheriff Stradley said the deputy is doing fine and is recovering in the comfort of his own home.

