7News First Alert Forecast: Isolated storms possible this afternoon, low chance tomorrow, warming back up next week

By Christine Gormley
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Saturday! Isolated showers and storms are possible as we go throughout the morning. We’ll see a break from the rain at around lunchtime staying mostly cloudy and then isolated thunderstorms will be possible again this afternoon and tonight.

When those isolated storms start to initiate this afternoon the main threats will include nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph. This is just below severe thunderstorm criteria. This will continue into the evening and taper off tonight, both Texas and Oklahoma have a chance of seeing rain. Central and eastern Texoma north of the Red River have the best chance for storms this afternoon.

Tomorrow we’ll stay dry for the most part but there is a chance for showers toward the far northwest part of the viewing area in the afternoon. As it moves southwest it will become isolated and fall apart.

Humidity will be high today and tomorrow which should help with the dry ground along with the rain. Feel-like temperatures will be above 100 degrees so still take heat safety tips and stay hydrated.

Starting tomorrow temperatures will get warmer in the triple digits. Next week we’re going to return to the hot and dry weather pattern with mostly sunny skies and highs above 100 degrees.

Have a good day! - Christine Gormley

