Comanche County Fire Reignites, Residents Thank Firefighters

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Today, an overnight fire rekindled into another large grassfire, evacuating even more homes.

Firefighters from all across Comanche, Caddo, and Kiowa counties are still battling that fire as we speak.

At this time this fire is zero percent contained.

Comanche County Emergency Management officials wanted us to warn the public, to avoid Highway 115 between Wolf Road and County Line.

The flames are currently pushing west right now.

Emergency management also tells us that there isn’t a current evacuation order in place.

However, fire crews did evacuate at least 5 homes so far that were in the path of this fast moving grassfire just southeast of Saddle Mountain.

They’re calling in Oklahoma forestry service as well a critical incident response team to assist for the next 72 hours in getting this completely contained.

There’s about 20 departments on site like Ft Sill and the Wichita Mountains Wildlife refuge fire department.

They’re hoping to get back to containment and mop up operations tonight which will continue into tomorrow.

At this time we don’t have an estimate on how many acres are affected since it rekindled.

The original fire burned well into the morning hours while firefighters were working to contain it.

We now know the cause of those fires was lightening and it burned nearly 2000 acres according to Comanche County officials.

Fortunately no structures were claimed in the fire last night and residents are shook up but overall grateful to still have their homes.

Stuart Earnest witnessed the lightening strikes that sparked the blaze while out storm chasing.

“It was just kind of wild I mean you see that stuff in movies. When it got started and the wind shifted it just kind of went crazy after that,” said Earnest

From there the fire headed toward the home of Amber Cuyler.

“All of a sudden this wall of flames just came right up over the tops of these trees and we all just ran,” said Cuyler.

She says she didn’t expect to return to a home still standing untouched.

Neither did her mother and father in law.

“We were terrified because there was no time to even pick up stuff. All we got was what was on our backs and my purse and his wallet and we ran out the door. It was that close, we thought the house was going to be gone,” said Robin Cuyler.

But both of their homes along with two others threatened by the fires were saved.

The Cuylers recall how overwhelming the fire seemed.

“The smoke was all up and down to the north,” said Ed Cuyler.

But they say they couldn’t be more grateful to the fire departments who responded last night.

“We’re just forever grateful that they were here last night just in time and did what they do best. They saved it all,” said Amber.

“Oh my gosh, we are so grateful to them, they were all over up here. They did a fabulous job,” said Robin.

Volunteer Firefighter Bill Cunnngham says it’s the duty of all fire departments to protect the community.

“We’re neighbors helping neighbors. It’s the motto on our sign. It’s all hands on deck here, it’s not like calling 9-1-1 in the city and having a professional fire crew out here,” said Cunningham.

And it certainly was all hands on deck.

Nearly 20 fire departments assisted the Meers Volunteer Fire Department with a total of 115 personnel and 53 trucks on scene overnight.

“Thank you to all the fire departments that came out from all over Comanche County,” said Cunningham.

“They singlehandedly, I mean it was them that saved our home. And our land, our structures, our animals,” said Amber.

We will continue to follow this situation and you can count on your 7NEWS team to bring you updates as this story develops.

