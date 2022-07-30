Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot

FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the stacks of other lottery game play-slips displayed in Cranberry Township, Pa., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Someone in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.

The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.

“We are thrilled to have witnessed one of the biggest jackpot wins in Mega Millions history,” Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, currently serving as Lead Director for the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement on the lottery’s website. “We’re eager to find out who won and look forward to congratulating the winner soon!”

The jackpot was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize. It grew so large because no one had matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.

The $1.28 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing was an estimated $747.2 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the store that sold the ticket is a pretty big winner, too; it will receive a half million dollars just for selling the ticket.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Methamphetamine Causes Evacuation, According to Comanche County Sheriff
We’ve learned more information about a wildfire that caused evacuations in northern Comanche...
More than 2,000 acres burn in four Comanche County wildfires
Evacuations were ordered this evening due to a set of large fires in northern Comanche County
Massive fires prompts evacuations
The Comanche County Courthouse has been closed after what officials are calling a “chemical...
Comanche Co. Courthouse closed after chemical exposure
The Comanche County Courthouse will be opening at its regular time Friday following an...
Comanche County Courthouse to reopen at regular time Friday

Latest News

FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken sits with Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States...
US envoy: Russia intends to dissolve Ukraine from world map
Mega Millions winning numbers drawing
Mega Millions winning numbers drawing
UA develops sail plane to explore Mars
UA develops sail plane to explore Mars
FILE - In this Wednesday, July 27, 2022 file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets are shown at...
Time to check Mega Millions numbers: Are you a billionaire?