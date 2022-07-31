7News First Alert Forecast: Scattered rain chances tomorrow, dry week ahead for most

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening! The rain is moving out of the area this evening and we won’t see another chance of rain until early tomorrow morning. Tonight skies will be partly cloudy with more sun and blue skies in view as we approach sunset. Winds will be from the south at 10 to 15 mph. Lows will be in the upper 70s with a few lower 80s.

Tomorrow morning we’ll see an isolated chance for showers for the western counties until early in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 100s throughout Texoma with winds form the south at 10 to 15 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy in the morning but will start to clear as we go through the afternoon.

That heat dome will make a come back this week causing temperatures to be over 100 degrees and dry conditions.

We’re mostly dry for the rest of the week with mostly sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday with hotter temperatures and winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures midweek could be up to 105 for some places in Texoma. There is another slight chance of rain Thursday morning for counties north of the Red River but most places will remain dry.

Temperatures will remain hot but will be a few degrees cooler as we wrap up the week and start the weekend. There is another low chance of rain Saturday morning but most places are expected to stay dry.

Sunny to mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for the weekend.

Have a good night! - Christine Gormley

