7News First Alert Forecast: Starting the heating and trend and drying out soon

By Christine Gormley
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Sunday! Today we’ll see partly cloudy skies but less rain chances. There is a chance for isolated showers this evening but most places will stay dry. Winds will be from the south at 10 to 15 mph. Today we start the heating trend as temperatures will be in the triple digits across the area.

Monday there’s another chance for more isolated showers for the western counties until the afternoon and then we’re going to start drying out. We’ll start the day tomorrow with mostly cloudy conditions but then those clouds will start to dissipate by the afternoon as the rain heads out. Winds tomorrow will be south 10 to 15 mph. Highs will be hot around the 100 degree mark.

The heat dome will start to dominate the area again this next week and we’ll start to dry out.

Temperatures will only get hotter as we approach midweek with highs on Tuesday and Wednesday up to 105 degrees here in Lawton. There is a slight chance for a stray shower Tuesday morning but most everyone will remain dry. Tuesday skies will be mostly sunny with winds for the south at about 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday skies will be mostly sunny and dry with breezy south winds 10 to 15 mph. Thursday and Friday we’ll see more cloud cover with temperatures slightly cooler going into the weekend. There is a low end chance for rain Friday evening for some people.

The weekend will stay relatively dry and hot but rain chances start Sunday afternoon and evening and will continue throughout next week!

Have a good day! - Christine Gormley

