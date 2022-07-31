Expert Connections
7News First Alert Forecast: Strong thunderstorms possible this evening

By Christine Gormley
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening! Strong thunderstorms are continuing to move north northeast this evening from the far southeast counties.

Main threats with these storms include wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel to penny size hail.

Most places throughout the rest of Texoma will stay dry. Storms will start to move out of the area after 10 pm. Winds will continue to be from the southeast 5 to 10 mph this evening and throughout the overnight hours. Temperatures will start to cool down this evening into the lower 90s and upper 80s as we approach sunset time.

Early tomorrow morning starting at about 4 am we’ll start to see more scattered showers in the area mainly for counties along I-40. We’ll continue to see chances for rain in the afternoon and evening but unfortunately the precip will be confined to the counties along I-40 and are not expected to come as far south as Lawton. Tomorrow skies will be mostly cloudy and mostly dry. Humidity will be high with dew points in the 60s.

Temperatures are expected to reach the triple digits and stay that way as we start the work week. Winds will be breezy from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph. Rain chances will be possible Sunday evening for northern counties. This rain system will bring isolated showers early in the morning on Monday but will start to dissipate by the afternoon. A stray shower cannot be ruled out Monday afternoon.

Temperatures will start to be warmer in the triple digits with breezy winds from the south at about 10 to 15 mph. A slight chance of rain is expected Thursday evening but most places will remain dry.

Remember heat safety precautions this next week as temperatures will climb above the 100 degree mark throughout the area.

Have a good night! - Christine Gormley

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

