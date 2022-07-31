Chattanooga VFD hosts annual Fish Fry Fundraiser

CHATTANOOGA, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire departments across southwest Oklahoma are staying busy, and one is asking for support.

The Chattanooga Volunteer Fire Department hosted their annual Fish Fry fundraiser Saturday night.

Coleslaw, baked beans, French fries, hush puppies and fried catfish.

That may sound like the menu of a restaurant, but those delicious eats were served up by the Chattanooga Volunteer Fire Department at their annual Fish Fry Fundraiser.

“We’ve been cooking all day long, prepped yesterday,” said Fire Chief Hayden Crow. “This fish fry helps us raise money to buy equipment, fight fires and do medical runs.”

The department served plates from 5-8 p.m. outside of the station.

There was no set price per plate. People simply donated what they felt was appropriate, but the Crow said they were hoping to raise about $10,000.

“One of the main goals of today’s fundraiser is to raise enough money for a truck that’s better for fighting large fires,” said Crow.

The new truck would have a larger water tank and a stronger pump. Chief Crow said it will be helpful when fighting grass fires.

Without it, the department has to rely on support from the community.

“We have to call on neighboring departments or call for local support from the farmers and the co-op to bring water out. It’s just kind of an inconvenience,” Crow said.

Fire fighters at the department prepared and served all of the food at the event.

Meals could be taken to go or enjoyed inside the Civic Center, where tables and chairs were set up.

The fish fry has been bringing in funds for the Chattanooga Fire Department for 21 years.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.