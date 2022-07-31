Christmas in July at Lawton Farmers Market

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Christmas in July was the theme at Saturday morning’s Lawton Farmers Market, where some folks got a jump start on holiday shopping.

Victoria Epps is a regular vendor at the farmers market.

She said she got the idea to host a Christmas in July event for local vendors.

“I noticed I saw a lot of stores already selling different Christmas things and decorations, so why not the farmers market do it for one day in July,” Epps said.

The Christmas theme was a big hit with customers. Ellen Sutton came out early to get some shopping done and said we need Christmas around for more than just one month.

“Two months of Christmas is a good idea, people are so nice and kind and sweet at Christmas time so yeah we need maybe 3 or 4 months of Christmas,” Sutton said.

Epps said all the vendors at the farmers market are like family with a common goal.

“All of us are all trying to do the same thing which is build our business and serve the community so I thought it was pretty awesome that I suggested it and then we went through with it and it looks like it has been a great turn out so far,” Epps said.

Sutton also said this is a great opportunity to support the community.

“It just gives us the opportunity to come out and see what people have, see what people are doing, look at their ideas, see all our farms that have locally, and shop locally people. Shop local,” Sutton said.

In case you missed this Christmas in July event, you can still catch the Farmers Market open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.