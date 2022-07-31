Comanche Co. Sheriff’s Office warns people about scam

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office is warning people in southwest Oklahoma about a scam making the rounds.

Sheriff Kenny Stradley said the caller tells the victim they’re from the sheriff’s office.

The scammer then tells the person they didn’t show up for jury duty and owe the office money, with the options to call several different lines to pay.

Stradley wants the public to know this is not the sheriff’s office, but a scam.

He said that’s not the way his office does business.

