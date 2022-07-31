Crews still working to contain Meers fire

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews from across southwest Oklahoma are working around the clock to contain the fire in the Meers area that’s been burning for days.

It started north of Lake Lawtonka on Thursday and re-sparked Friday afternoon.

The blaze led to several evacuations in the area southeast of Saddle Mountain.

Comanche County Emergency Management officials said there’s no estimate yet for how many acres the fire has burned, but they expect to have that information Sunday.

They’re asking all residents to avoid 115 at Wolf Rd. to the county line.

Crews expect to be there all weekend to make sure it doesn’t spread or re-kindle.

The Oklahoma Forestry Service, fire crews from Grady and Tillman counties, and Fort Sill and Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge officials are expected to assist Comanche County fire departments.

