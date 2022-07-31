Expert Connections
Elgin PD searching for suspect who dropped gun from vehicle

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Elgin Police Department is searching for a suspect who is considered “dangerous” and “reckless” by city officials.

According to a social media post from Mayor JJ Francais, a person dropped a gun from a car window on Highway 277, near Kenney Road, during a traffic stop.

Francais said law enforcement is looking to talk with 29-year-old Kristopher Dixon about the incident.

Dixon is described as a white male with brown hair, standing at 5′9″ and weighing about 170 pounds.

The mayor’s post also said the incident has encouraged Elgin City Council to purchase a second thermal scope, which they’re accepting donations for.

If you have any information about Dixon, you’re asked to contact the Elgin Police Department.

