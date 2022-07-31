Skip to content
Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
News
Watch Live
Weather
Who's Hiring
Sports
Medwatch
Good News
Calendar
uShare w/7News
About Us
Home
Watch Live
Have a news tip? Send us an email
News
Local News
Crime
State
National
Exclusive Content
Medwatch
Good News
Military
Education
Weather
Closings
5th Season
Sports
Scoreboard
High-School
Cameron
Oklahoma University
Oklahoma State University
Community
uShare w/7News
Gas Prices
Calendar
About Us
Meet The Team
KSWO Digital Marketing
KSWO Career Openings
Programming Schedule
Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
PowerNation
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Local golfers compete in international tournament
By
Darrell Brown
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
Updated: 38 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.
Most Read
UPDATE: Methamphetamine Causes Evacuation, According to Comanche County Sheriff
More than 2,000 acres burn in four Comanche County wildfires
Massive fires prompts evacuations
Comanche Co. Courthouse closed after chemical exposure
Comanche County Courthouse to reopen at regular time Friday
Latest News
Ceedee Lamb looks to make a bigger jump in year three
Ceedee Lamb looks to make a bigger jump in year three
Local kids learn from group of Sooners at Day by Day Camp
Navajo gearing up for another big season in '22