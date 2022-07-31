Tillman Co. wreck sends two to hospital Friday morning

TILLMAN COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck in Tillman County sent two people to the hospital Friday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m. a freightliner semi and a Honda collided while driving eastbound on US Highway 62 near Tipton.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Honda tried to pass the semi as it attempted to make a right hand turn.

The car struck the semi’s front passenger tire. The semi driver was not injured, but the driver of the Honda and a passenger both went to a hospital in fair condition with internal injuries.

OHP’s report said the cause of the crash was improper passing.

