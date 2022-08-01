Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

3 deputies shot while serving warrant in North Carolina

A helicopter hovers over the scene where three deputies were shot in North Carolina.
A helicopter hovers over the scene where three deputies were shot in North Carolina.(Justin Lundy/WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUDLEY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says a scene is still active after three deputies were shot Monday morning.

According to Joel Gillie, Wayne County public information officer, the deputies sustained gunshot wounds as they served an involuntary commitment warrant to a home in Dudley around 10:30 a.m.

Two deputies were airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center, while one deputy is being treated at Wayne UNC Health Care, according to police.

Officials have not yet provided an update on the conditions of the deputies.

Law enforcement says the deputies were wearing utility vests when serving the papers, as a common practice in a case of an involuntary commitment.

The suspect is currently barricaded inside of the home, and the scene is still active as a police helicopter hovers over the area.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are searching for 32-year-old Tyler Alexander in connection with the murder.
Homicide investigation underway in Duncan
The scammer tells the person they didn’t show up for jury duty and owe the Comanche Co....
Comanche Co. Sheriff’s Office warns people about scam
According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, a group of inmates were returning to their...
Officer killed by inmate at Davis Correctional Facility
According to a social media post from Mayor JJ Francais, a person dropped a gun from a car...
Elgin PD searching for suspect who dropped gun from vehicle
Authorities are searching for 32-year-old Tyler Alexander in connection with the murder.
Duncan PD IDs Sunday homicide victim

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 6 games; NFL weighs appeal
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is photographed during a speech on April 15, 2019....
Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena
FILE - This artist sketch depicts Guy Wesley Reffitt, joined by his lawyer William Welch,...
Man who stormed Capitol with gun gets 87 months in prison
A former Oklahoma judge accused of sexually assaulting three women will not be charged.
Former Oklahoma judge not charged in sexual assault investigation
Last Uvalde school shooting survivor leaves hospital