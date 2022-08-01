7News First Alert Weather: Dry and hot weather for first week of August

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! A warm start to the first day of August, along with mostly cloudy skies, some humidity, and southwesterly winds. Cloud coverage will fluctuate between mostly-to-partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 100s and upper 90s, and winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. Isolated rain showers will pop-up across the area this morning and afternoon, mainly for Southwestern Oklahoma and places near the Red River in North Texas, though most of us will remain dry today even with the decent amount of cloud coverage.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph. Expect another warm start to the morning for tomorrow as overnight lows will be in the low 80s and upper 70s.

Tomorrow will see afternoon highs jump up by a couple degrees with mostly sunny skies. Winds will pick up out of the south at 10-20 mph, with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

The high pressure heat dome will return overhead over the next few days, warming temperatures back up to the 105° mark by midweek. This week will see mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies with little chances for rain, say for a possible shortwave disturbance that could bring a couple light showers around Wednesday/Thursday. Temperatures will cool down slightly into the low 100s heading into this weekend.

