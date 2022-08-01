Expert Connections
Arts for All in-person Gala returns

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Arts for All is excited for the return of its in-person Gala on November 4 at the Great Plains Coliseum, after the event was hosted virtually for the last few years due to COVID.

This year’s program, “Reunited, and it feels so good,” features both silent and live auctions, music and entertainment, heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

This year’s theme is based on the song by Peaches & Herb, with 70′s inspired decor and an invitation to all guests to dress in their 70′s best.

Entertainment for the event will include Summer Breeze, performing an mix of music from the 70′s, and will also feature special performances from members of Lawton Community Theatre.

Proceeds from the event will go to support the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, Lawton Community Theatre, Lawton Fort Sill Art Council, Wichita Wildlight Photographic Society and Lawton Pro Musica.

Individual ticket for the gala are $60 and sponsorships are also available starting at $750.

Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by contacting the Arts for All office at (580) 248-5384.

For more information, or to see all the sponsorships available, click here.

