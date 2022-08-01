The BabyMobile returns to Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The BabyMobile is returning to Lawton, to help provide families in need with diapers, formula or food.

The Comanche County Health Department partnered with Infant Crisis Services to host the BabyMobile’s return on Thursday, August 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..

The BabyMobile van will be parked at the Great Plains Coliseums on the north side of the Comanche County Health Department.

While supplies last, the service will provide Lawton families with a one-week supply of diapers and formula or food for any child up to age 3.

In order to participate, the legal parent or guardian must be present, but no appointment is required.

