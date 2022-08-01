Expert Connections
City of Lawton to host 121st Birthday Celebration

The City of Lawton is excited to invite members of the community to its 121st Birthday Celebration on Aug 4, at McMahon Memorial Auditorium.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is excited to invite members of the community to its 121st Birthday Celebration on Aug 4, at McMahon Memorial Auditorium.

The event, which is the first of its kind, will feature entertaining and educational performances showcasing the diverse history of Lawton.

Several cultural groups are set to perform, featuring all-new special effects, specials guests, and live music.

City officials hope this year will be the beginning of a much larger annual celebrations, as they add new cultural and historical groups each year.

This year’s performers include the Comanche Nation, Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers, Pioneer Women, Lawton Rangers, the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, and the Lawton Philharmonic Society.

Plus, a special cake cutting ceremony featuring the oldest living Lawton resident.

There will also be a number of information stations posted by area groups, offering a more detailed look into the history of Lawton/Fort Sill.

Refreshments and seating are limited, so make sure to get there a little early.

For more information, and a schedule of events, click here.

