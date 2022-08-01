Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Duncan Police Department identifies victim from Sunday’s homicide

Authorities are searching for 32-year-old Tyler Alexander in connection with the murder.
Authorities are searching for 32-year-old Tyler Alexander in connection with the murder.(kswo)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Police Department have announced the name of the victim involved in a homicide over the weekend, which lead to a manhunt for the suspect Tyler W. Alexander.

On Sunday, Kristy Fixico, 40, was found dead at a residence in Duncan with stab wounds.

Officers also located another female with a gunshot wound, who was transported by helicopter to Oklahoma City.

She has not been identified at this time, but expects to make a full recovery.

Duncan Police then held an area wide manhunt for Alexander, locating Alexander’s body west of Duncan, with what officials believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

We will have more details tonight at 6, including more information from Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are searching for 32-year-old Tyler Alexander in connection with the murder.
Homicide investigation underway in Duncan
The scammer tells the person they didn’t show up for jury duty and owe the Comanche Co....
Comanche Co. Sheriff’s Office warns people about scam
According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, a group of inmates were returning to their...
Officer killed by inmate at Davis Correctional Facility
According to a social media post from Mayor JJ Francais, a person dropped a gun from a car...
Elgin PD searching for suspect who dropped gun from vehicle
Keylianis Isaac's 10-month-old daughter Jaelianis was shot in the hand following a wedding...
Woman says stepdad shot her baby during fight

Latest News

The City of Lawton is excited to invite members of the community to its 121st Birthday...
City of Lawton to host 121st Birthday Celebration
Arts for All is excited for the return of its in-person Gala on November 4 at the Great Plains...
Arts for All in-person Gala returns
First Alert Forecast 6am
7News First Alert Weather: Dry and hot weather for first week of August
The Oklahoma Lottery sold a $1 million ticket at Chisolm Corner in Elgin.
Mega Millions ticket sold in Elgin