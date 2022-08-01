Duncan Police Department identifies victim from Sunday’s homicide

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Police Department have announced the name of the victim involved in a homicide over the weekend, which lead to a manhunt for the suspect Tyler W. Alexander.

On Sunday, Kristy Fixico, 40, was found dead at a residence in Duncan with stab wounds.

Officers also located another female with a gunshot wound, who was transported by helicopter to Oklahoma City.

She has not been identified at this time, but expects to make a full recovery.

Duncan Police then held an area wide manhunt for Alexander, locating Alexander’s body west of Duncan, with what officials believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

We will have more details tonight at 6, including more information from Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford.

