First Alert Forecast: Triple Digits All Week Long | 8/1PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Many across southwest Oklahoma saw light rain showers with cloudy skies. The rain won’t be falling for much longer as precipitation is going to come to an end sometime this evening. Temperatures though despite the rain/clouds have remained in the 90s and 100s. By 9PM tonight, expect temperatures to be around 93° with south winds at 10 to 15mph.

Overnight, clouds will gradually clear for the most part but some lingering cirrus clouds will stick around. We’re looking at a very warm start to the day as some locations may not drop out of the 80s! Generally, look for upper 70s to low 80s are you’re walking out the door.

By the afternoon, all locations will see exceed 100 degrees. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with south to southwest winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts will be higher. There will be some moisture present but the higher heat indices will stay north of our area. Don’t get me wrong, feels like temps for many tomorrow afternoon will range from 100-105°. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out tomorrow but it’s likely that most, if not all, will remain dry. The overall coverage remains wicked low.

Wednesday will see temperatures around 105° with partly cloudy skies and breezy southwest winds. An isolated light, passing shower can’t be ruled out during the morning and afternoon. Better chance for any precipitation looks to be southwest Oklahoma counties.

Most of the week will remain dry and hot with high temperatures in the triple digits for all locations.

Have a good Tuesday! -LW

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.