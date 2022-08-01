First Baptist Church of Walters hosts Back to School Drive

WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - Monday and Tuesday, parents from Walters are invited to the First Baptist Church for their annual Back to School Drive.

While Monday’s drive ended at 6 p.m., the drive will continue Tuesday between noon and 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church building on 3rd street.

Church staff offered free clothes and a backpack full of supplies, as well as hot dogs, popcorn, and activities to keep kids busy while you look around.

Cody Pennington, Youth Pastor at First Baptist Church of Walters, told us more about why they have hosted the Back to School Drive every year, for the last 5 years.

“We do it because we want our community, and the surrounding communities, to know that we love them, and we’re here if they need anything. And, we’d love to meet those needs. We also want to show the love of Christ, and that we’re the hands that feed Jesus. We’re not just doing it for lip-service, but we’re out here putting our backs into it and do what it takes to serve the people around us,” said Pennington.

Any items not given away by the time the drive wraps up, will be donated to the community clothes closet, food pantry, or given to surrounding schools to use however they see fit.

