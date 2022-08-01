Fletcher Police Department warns residents about possible female peeper

FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - Fletcher Police Department has received numerous reports of suspicious activity recently and is warning locals.

According to officials, a woman has been seen approaching multiple homes late at night, and peeking through windows.

They also say that she could potentially be driving a small red car.

She can be seen in the above video, which was posted on Facebook by the Fletcher Police Department.

If you have any information you can contact the Fletcher Police Department at (580) 549-4242.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.