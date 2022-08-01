Expert Connections
Former Oklahoma judge not charged in sexual assault investigation

A former Oklahoma judge accused of sexually assaulting three women will not be charged.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A former Oklahoma judge accused of sexually assaulting three women will not be charged.

An investigation was ordered into Tim Henderson last year, after sexual misconduct claims from three female attorneys came to light.

Stephens County District Attorney Jason Hicks was brought in to help with the investigation, and though he harshly criticized the former judge, he said there was not enough evidence for a criminal case.

In his report, Hicks said, in part:

“It is obvious that he violated the trust of the public, and our profession, and as such should NEVER be allowed to practice law again.”

Henderson resigned as judge last year.

