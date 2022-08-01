Expert Connections
FurBabies and Football Raffle begins in Duncan

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Yolanda DeCarlo Agency announced an amazing fundraiser, FurBabies and Football, benefiting the Stephens County Humane Society, which began Monday.

The agency is raffling off two OSU club seats, plus an All-day parking pass, for September 10th at 6:30 p.m..

Ticket sales for the raffle began August 1st and will run through September 1st, with tickets starting at $5 for 2.

Interested residents can purchase tickets at the Yolanda DeCarlo Agency in Duncan at 1142 N Hwy-81.

100% of the proceeds will go to help support the Stephens County Humane Society.

For more information, contact the Yolanda DeCarlo Agency at (580) 252-9955.

