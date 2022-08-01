Expert Connections
Interview: Lawton Public Library Previews August Events

By Cade Taylor
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The local library can be a safe haven for children and adults alike, where you can relax and enjoy yourself or get involved with the community for a fun time.

7News spoke with Tanya Organ, the Community Engagement Librarian for the Lawton Public Library, to discuss their upcoming August events.

A few of the events she previewed were the Bicycle Safety Class, the Bike in the Park at Elmer Thomas Park, and their Young Adult Book Club.

The Bicycle Safety class is being held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. this Thursday, August 4th, at the Lawton Public Library. The Lawton Police Department will be joining attendees to give safety tips for general bicycle safety and rules of the road.

Their Bike in the Park event will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 13th, at Elmer Thomas Park, starting by the armory. In addition to the bike ride, there will also be a scavenger hunt for a small prize. Information on the scavenger hunt can be picked up at the library table.

Organ also previewed their Young Adult Book Club, which meets at Viridian Coffee monthly to discuss their book of the month. This month they’ll be meeting from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11th. People are encouraged to show up even without having read this month’s book, so they can order next month’s book and join in on the fun conversation.

Organ said the number of events this month is lacking compared to others, but she’s most excited about the Bicycle Training Day because it’ll be important and valuable information for the community.

For more information you can contact the Lawton Public Library at (580) 581-3450 or click here.

