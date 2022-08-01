Expert Connections
Meers fire burns nearly 7000 acres

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Meers fire is burning for the fourth day in a row, destroying nearly 7000 acres.

Fire crews are hoping to have it 90 percent contained by the end of the day. It’s currently 75 percent contained.

The fires began on Thursday and merged to become one large fire.

For the last two days, crews have been inserting control lines around the perimeter using graders and bulldozers and conducting back burn operations.

One unoccupied hunting structure was damaged, according to Comanche County Emergency Management.

Forty-six different fire departments and agencies have worked the fire since Thursday.

Crews from Comanche, Tillman, Grady, Kiowa, and Caddo counties, plus Fort Sill Fire, Lawton Fire, Western Barn, Oklahoma Forestry Services, and Refuge Fire have assisted.

Comanche County Emergency Management is asking people to avoid Highway 115 and Wolf Road to the county line as crews work until the fire is 100 percent contained.

