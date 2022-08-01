Mega Millions ticket sold in Elgin

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Lottery sold a one million dollar ticket at Chisolm Corner in Elgin, and the winner hasn’t come forward yet.

According to a Facebook post from the Oklahoma Lottery Sunday morning, they’re still looking for the prize winner.

It was a Mega Millions ticket, worth $1 million, that no one has claimed yet.

If you bought a ticket at the Chisolm Corner in Elgin, make sure you take another look at it.

