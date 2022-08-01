Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

ODOC releases name of officer killed at Davis Correctional Facility

FILE PHOTO - Prison bars.
FILE PHOTO - Prison bars.(piqsels)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has released the identity of a correctional officer who was killed at the Davis Correctional Facility over the weekend.

According to the press release, on Sunday, July 31 at approximately 10 a.m., Officer Alan Jay Hershberger passed away due to injuries sustained on duty.

Officer Hershberger was working at the facility, which is a private prison in Holdenville, when he was attacked by an inmate

Sunday morning, while conducting an inmate movement, Hershberger was attacked from behind by inmate Gregory Thompson, using a homemade weapon.

According to reports, Davis Correctional Facility staff responded quickly to the attack, attempting life-saving measures and securing the area.

However, they were unable to save Hershberger, who succumbed to his wounds.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections and Davis Correctional facility mourns the loss of Officer Hershberger, and wants to express their deepest condolences to his family and friends.

Inmate Thompson is currently serving a life sentence for a First Degree Murder conviction in 2003, out of Oklahoma County.

He also has a pending sentence for a 2009 Manslaughter charge in the First Degree, out of Pittsburg County, which will run consecutive to his current life sentence.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ Office of the Inspector General.

Results from that investigation will be turned over to the District Attorney for further prosecution.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are searching for 32-year-old Tyler Alexander in connection with the murder.
Homicide investigation underway in Duncan
The scammer tells the person they didn’t show up for jury duty and owe the Comanche Co....
Comanche Co. Sheriff’s Office warns people about scam
According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, a group of inmates were returning to their...
Officer killed by inmate at Davis Correctional Facility
According to a social media post from Mayor JJ Francais, a person dropped a gun from a car...
Elgin PD searching for suspect who dropped gun from vehicle
Authorities are searching for 32-year-old Tyler Alexander in connection with the murder.
Duncan PD IDs Sunday homicide victim

Latest News

Comanche County Emergency management released a new update on the HWY-115 and Meers Fire,...
UPDATE: Meers Fire 85% contained
A former Oklahoma judge accused of sexually assaulting three women will not be charged.
Former Oklahoma judge not charged in sexual assault investigation
Fletcher Police Department has received numerous reports of suspicious activity recently and is...
Fletcher Police Department warns residents about possible female peeper
Fletcher Police Department has received numerous reports of suspicious activity recently and is...
Fletcher Peeper