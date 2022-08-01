ODOC releases name of officer killed at Davis Correctional Facility

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has released the identity of a correctional officer who was killed at the Davis Correctional Facility over the weekend.

According to the press release, on Sunday, July 31 at approximately 10 a.m., Officer Alan Jay Hershberger passed away due to injuries sustained on duty.

Officer Hershberger was working at the facility, which is a private prison in Holdenville, when he was attacked by an inmate

Sunday morning, while conducting an inmate movement, Hershberger was attacked from behind by inmate Gregory Thompson, using a homemade weapon.

According to reports, Davis Correctional Facility staff responded quickly to the attack, attempting life-saving measures and securing the area.

However, they were unable to save Hershberger, who succumbed to his wounds.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections and Davis Correctional facility mourns the loss of Officer Hershberger, and wants to express their deepest condolences to his family and friends.

Inmate Thompson is currently serving a life sentence for a First Degree Murder conviction in 2003, out of Oklahoma County.

He also has a pending sentence for a 2009 Manslaughter charge in the First Degree, out of Pittsburg County, which will run consecutive to his current life sentence.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ Office of the Inspector General.

Results from that investigation will be turned over to the District Attorney for further prosecution.

