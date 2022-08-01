Officer killed by inmate at Davis Correctional Facility

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (KSWO) - An officer at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville is dead after an inmate attack.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, a group of inmates were returning to their housing area when an inmate attacked the officer on Sunday.

Medical staff tried to save the officer’s life but were unsuccessful.

The inmate is in isolation. Officials are not releasing the identity of the officer at this time.

The DOC is investigating the murder.

