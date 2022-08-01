Expert Connections
Officer killed by inmate at Davis Correctional Facility

According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, a group of inmates were returning to their...
According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, a group of inmates were returning to their housing area when an inmate attacked the officer.
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (KSWO) - An officer at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville is dead after an inmate attack.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, a group of inmates were returning to their housing area when an inmate attacked the officer on Sunday.

Medical staff tried to save the officer’s life but were unsuccessful.

The inmate is in isolation. Officials are not releasing the identity of the officer at this time.

The DOC is investigating the murder.

For the last two days, crews have been inserting control lines around the perimeter using...
Meers fire burns nearly 7000 acres
