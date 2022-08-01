Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Oklahoma House bill to pause new Marijuana licenses

A recently passed Oklahoma house bill will pause new licenses to sell, grow, or process marijuana.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A recently passed Oklahoma house bill will pause new licenses to sell, grow, or process marijuana.

HB 3208 is pausing new licenses, due to a severe backlog within the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority’s database.

That moratorium was supposed to begin Monday, but was delayed until the August 26, after Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority officials admitted to making a mistake in interpreting the law.

The house bill wasn’t just passed for OMMA to play catch up, but also ensures that OMMA is weeding out people looking to take advantage of Oklahoma’s lax Marijuana laws.

Mark Woodward, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics told Media outlets that Oklahoma is the #1 supplier of Black Market marijuana across the East Coast, something that Woodward hopes this moratorium will change.

The moratorium will last until August 1, 2024, or until OMMA has caught up with all existing applications.

It does not affect any existing Marijuana sellers, growers, or producers.

Meanwhile, new Senate bill 1511 is also affecting new applicants.

Per that bill, cultivations operations must now be located at least 1,000 feet from a school or technology center.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are searching for 32-year-old Tyler Alexander in connection with the murder.
Homicide investigation underway in Duncan
The scammer tells the person they didn’t show up for jury duty and owe the Comanche Co....
Comanche Co. Sheriff’s Office warns people about scam
According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, a group of inmates were returning to their...
Officer killed by inmate at Davis Correctional Facility
According to a social media post from Mayor JJ Francais, a person dropped a gun from a car...
Elgin PD searching for suspect who dropped gun from vehicle
Authorities are searching for 32-year-old Tyler Alexander in connection with the murder.
Duncan PD IDs Sunday homicide victim

Latest News

Monday and Tuesday, parents from Walters are invited to the First Baptist Church for their...
First Baptist Church of Walters hosts Back to School Drive
While many families are preparing for the 2022-2023 school year, some schools are still trying...
Schools face teacher shortage
A woman was reportedly injured after an early-morning car crash in Northwest Lawton.
Woman injured in early morning wreck
Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 8/1/22