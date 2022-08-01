Schools face teacher shortage

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO)- While many families are preparing for the 2022-2023 school year, some schools are still trying to find teachers during a teacher shortage.

Cache Public Schools is currently struggling to fill 3 teaching positions.

Superintendent Chad Hance said he believes the teaching profession has changed over the last few years.

“A lot of negativity coming from our state about public ed and what our teachers are doing so I think that definitely does not help bring new people into the teaching profession as well, said Hance.”

Hance said people need to be more vocal about their support towards teachers.

“In our community we have great support from our parents on a daily basis but unfortunately sometimes the squeaky wheel gets the grease and what you hear is all the negativity, he said.”

He said being a teacher is a rewarding profession, so something needs to be done to make people want to join the profession.

“Teacher shortage is affecting the whole state, not just here in Southwest Oklahoma but it’s going to get worse if we don’t do something about it,” said Hance.

Right now their biggest obstacle has been trying to finding a Spanish language teacher.

Hance said they will make it work however they can even if they can’t find the teachers they are looking for .

“We shift around, we are looking at our class sizes right now seeing if there’s someway we can adjust or make some changes and still try to keep our class size relatively small as we can, he said.”

For a list of current job openings, you can visit Cache Public Schools website.

