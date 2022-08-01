Expert Connections
Second preliminary hearing set for former LPD officers, Ronan and Hinkle

Two former Lawton Police Officers, fired for shooting and killing Quandry Sanders in December, appeared in court Monday.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two former Lawton Police Officers, fired for shooting and killing Quandry Sanders in December, appeared in court Monday.

Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle, had their preliminary hearing conference at the Comanche County courthouse.

At the hearing, lawyers set a date for another preliminary hearing, which will happen on Friday, November 18, at 9 a.m..

Both men are facing First Degree Manslaughter charges.

