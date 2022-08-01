Stephens County Humane Society, Palace Theatre partner for fundraiser

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Stephens County Humane Society is partnering with a Duncan movie theatre for a fundraiser this week.

It’ll be fun for the whole family at the Palace Theatre for a special showing of DC League of Super-Pets.

Tickets are only $4, and the movie starts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

If you bring a can of pet food, you’ll be entered to win a plush Krypto the Superdog stuffed toy.

