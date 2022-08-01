Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Supreme Court certifies ruling ending Trump border policy

Migrants play at a park where they also sleep in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, on May 30, 2022.
Migrants play at a park where they also sleep in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, on May 30, 2022.(AP Photo/Elliot Spagat)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday certified its month-old ruling allowing the Biden administration to end a cornerstone Trump-era border policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, a pro forma act that has drawn attention amid near-total silence from the White House about when, how and even whether it will dismantle the policy.

The two-word docket entry read “judgment issued” to record that justices voted 5-4 in a ruling issued June 30 that the administration could scrap the “Remain in Mexico” policy, overruling a lower court that forced the policy to be reinstated in December.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said shortly after the Supreme Court victory that justices would need to communicate the decision to a lower court, which, in turn, should lift the order to keep the policy in place in a lawsuit filed by the state of Texas. Beyond that, administration officials have said little, including whether any of the thousands subject to the policy since December will be allowed to enter and remain in the United States while their cases are being considered in immigration court.

The White House and Homeland Security Department had no immediate comment on the Supreme Court certification; the Justice Department declined comment. Officials in Mexico had no immediate comment.

About 70,000 migrants were subject to the policy, known officially as “Migrant Protection Protocols,” or MPP, from when former President Donald Trump introduced it in January 2019 until President Joe Biden suspended it on his first day in office in January 2021, fulfilling a campaign promise. Many were allowed to return to the United States to pursue their cases during the early months of Biden’s presidency.

Nearly 5,800 people have been subject to the policy from December through June, according to figures released Friday, a modest number that would make any reluctance to end it seem less plausible. Nicaraguans account for the largest number, with others from Cuba, Colombia and Venezuela.

A sign posted last week at the entrance to the Salvation Army migrant shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, by the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration appeared to best capture the public understanding of the policy’s status: “Wait for official information! The Remain in Mexico (MPP) program remains in effect. The United States government will inform you of any changes.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are searching for 32-year-old Tyler Alexander in connection with the murder.
Homicide investigation underway in Duncan
The scammer tells the person they didn’t show up for jury duty and owe the Comanche Co....
Comanche Co. Sheriff’s Office warns people about scam
According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, a group of inmates were returning to their...
Officer killed by inmate at Davis Correctional Facility
According to a social media post from Mayor JJ Francais, a person dropped a gun from a car...
Elgin PD searching for suspect who dropped gun from vehicle
Authorities are searching for 32-year-old Tyler Alexander in connection with the murder.
Duncan PD IDs Sunday homicide victim

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Prison bars.
ODOC releases name of officer killed at Davis Correctional Facility
Alex Jones arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, July 26, 2022,...
Psychiatrist says Sandy Hook parents fear for their lives
FILE - As seen on a computer screen from a DVD prepared by Al-Sahab production, al-Qaida's...
AP source: US operation killed al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 6 games; NFL weighs appeal
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks before Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine,...
White House decries China rhetoric over Pelosi Taiwan visit