Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Telemundo Texoma 8/1/22

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are searching for 32-year-old Tyler Alexander in connection with the murder.
Homicide investigation underway in Duncan
The scammer tells the person they didn’t show up for jury duty and owe the Comanche Co....
Comanche Co. Sheriff’s Office warns people about scam
According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, a group of inmates were returning to their...
Officer killed by inmate at Davis Correctional Facility
According to a social media post from Mayor JJ Francais, a person dropped a gun from a car...
Elgin PD searching for suspect who dropped gun from vehicle
Authorities are searching for 32-year-old Tyler Alexander in connection with the murder.
Duncan PD IDs Sunday homicide victim

Latest News

Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 8/1/22
The Comanche County Courthouse will be opening at its regular time Friday following an...
Comanche County Courthouse to reopen at regular time Friday
Telemundo Texoma 7/27/22
Telemundo Texoma 7/27/22
Telemundo Texoma 7/27/22
Telemundo Texoma 7/27/22