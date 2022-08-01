UPDATE: Meers Fire 85% contained

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Emergency management released a new update on the HWY-115 and Meers Fire, following successful actions by firefighters working to contain the blaze on Sunday.

Officials said the fire is now 85% contained, allowing all assisting departments to return home as the Meers Volunteer Fire Department continues to monitor the situation.

Comanche Emergency Management crews will continue to track hot spots and flare ups over the next couple of days, which may cause smoke in the area.

Over the four day operation, over 46 different fire departments and agencies assisted on scene, as the fire burned through approximately 7,532 acres over 11.77 sq. miles.

Emergency crews came from across Oklahoma to assist local firefighters, including Fort Sill Fire Department, Lawton Fire Department, Comanche County Western Barn, the Oklahoma Forestry Service, Wichita Mountain Refuge Fire Department, Comanche County Sheriff’s Department, Kirk EMS, Apache EMS, and Comanche County Memorial Hospital EMS.

The Southwest Incident Support Team has also been on scene to assist with command operations.

Below is a map from Comanche County Emergency Management of the area consumed by the fire.

