Woman injured in early morning wreck

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A woman was reportedly injured after an early-morning car crash in Northwest Lawton.

The wreck also caused several lane closures, which have now been reopened.

It happened on 38th street and Cache road just before 7:30 a.m..

The white van appeared to have been rear-ended, and the driver of that van was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported, and the situation leading up to the wreck is still unclear.

