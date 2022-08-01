Expert Connections
Woman injured in early morning wreck

A woman was reportedly injured after an early-morning car crash in Northwest Lawton.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A woman was reportedly injured after an early-morning car crash in Northwest Lawton.

The wreck also caused several lane closures, which have now been reopened.

It happened on 38th street and Cache road just before 7:30 a.m..

The white van appeared to have been rear-ended, and the driver of that van was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported, and the situation leading up to the wreck is still unclear.

