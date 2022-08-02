7News First Alert Weather: Hot and humid next few days

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! A warm and muggy start to this Tuesday as skies will remain mostly clear, unlike yesterday. This means that temperatures will get into the triple digits, with heat index values a few degrees higher thanks to humid conditions from dewpoints in the 60s. Breezy winds out of the south/southwest at 10-102 mph, with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Overnight we can expect another warm morning with lows tomorrow in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Wednesday will be very similar to today with highs near the 105° mark. Breezy southwesterly winds continue as skies will see gradual cloud coverage building in the afternoon.

A few isolated showers will pop-up across Texoma on Thursday, but will be very few and far between with most staying bone-dry as precipitation accumulation will be minimal. We will continue to see most of our viewing area reach above 100° even with partly cloudy skies.

Even with a slight “cooldown” heading into the weekend, temperatures will stay in the triple digits through the rest of the week.

