Apache hosts first-ever “Caffeine & Chrome, Cruising the Wichita Mountains” car cruise

APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - This weekend, Apache will host its first-ever “Caffeine & Chrome, Cruising the Wichita Mountains” car cruise, featuring a scenic drive through the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

The 100 mile cruise will take over two hours to complete, and will include a short break to climb Mount Scott.

The car cruise will be held Saturday, August 6 starting at 8 a.m. in downtown Apache.

There will donuts and coffee offered by Jimmy’s Bag of Donuts and Lisa’s Coffee-N-Cream.

Plus, selections from Rascal Flats Local Farmer’s Market & Homemade Goods.

Officials will hold a drivers meeting at 9 a.m., before leaving around 9:30 a.m..

Drivers will then follow a route heading west on HWY-19 to HWY-54, passing Saddle Mountain, before heading down HWY-49 into the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

They will then follow the Wichita Mountain Scenic Byway, before taking a quick break to climb Mount Scott.

After the break, drivers will head to HWY-49, passing Medicine Park, before heading back to Apache via HWY-19.

At the end of the cruise, drivers will meet in Apache for lunch, featuring local food trucks Fishes-n-loaves and San Juan Street Tacos.

