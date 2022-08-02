Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Apache hosts first-ever “Caffeine & Chrome, Cruising the Wichita Mountains” car cruise

This weekend, Apache will host its first-ever “Caffeine & Chrome, Cruising the Wichita...
This weekend, Apache will host its first-ever “Caffeine & Chrome, Cruising the Wichita Mountains” car cruise, featuring a scenic drive through the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - This weekend, Apache will host its first-ever “Caffeine & Chrome, Cruising the Wichita Mountains” car cruise, featuring a scenic drive through the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

The 100 mile cruise will take over two hours to complete, and will include a short break to climb Mount Scott.

The car cruise will be held Saturday, August 6 starting at 8 a.m. in downtown Apache.

There will donuts and coffee offered by Jimmy’s Bag of Donuts and Lisa’s Coffee-N-Cream.

Plus, selections from Rascal Flats Local Farmer’s Market & Homemade Goods.

Officials will hold a drivers meeting at 9 a.m., before leaving around 9:30 a.m..

Drivers will then follow a route heading west on HWY-19 to HWY-54, passing Saddle Mountain, before heading down HWY-49 into the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

They will then follow the Wichita Mountain Scenic Byway, before taking a quick break to climb Mount Scott.

After the break, drivers will head to HWY-49, passing Medicine Park, before heading back to Apache via HWY-19.

At the end of the cruise, drivers will meet in Apache for lunch, featuring local food trucks Fishes-n-loaves and San Juan Street Tacos.

For more information about this awesome weekend cruise, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are searching for 32-year-old Tyler Alexander in connection with the murder.
Duncan PD IDs Sunday homicide victim
FILE PHOTO - Prison bars.
ODOC releases name of officer killed at Davis Correctional Facility
Authorities are searching for 32-year-old Tyler Alexander in connection with the murder.
Homicide investigation underway in Duncan
Two former Lawton Police Officers, fired for shooting and killing Quandry Sanders in December,...
Second preliminary hearing set for former LPD officers, Ronan and Hinkle
A recently passed Oklahoma house bill will pause new licenses to sell, grow, or process...
Oklahoma House bill to pause new Marijuana licenses

Latest News

With kids heading back to school, officials with Cotton County Health Department have announced...
Cotton County Health Department extends school immunizations hours
Central Middle School wants to welcome students back for the 2022-2023 school year a little...
Central Middle looks to welcome students back with community support
The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 1 to donate $300,000 to the abortion fund.
Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped version - clipped version
Monday and Tuesday, parents from Walters are invited to the First Baptist Church for their...
First Baptist Church of Walters hosts Back to School Drive