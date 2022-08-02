Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Baby formula shortage easing, but not over

About 20% of all types of baby formula products were out of stock during the week ending July 24.
About 20% of all types of baby formula products were out of stock during the week ending July 24.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It looks like the baby formula shortage is getting better but still has a long way to go.

A new report from market research firm Information Resources Inc. shows formula availability is better than it was, but it is still not back to normal.

About 20% of all types of baby formula products were out of stock during the week ending July 24.

It was only 10% before Abbott Nutrition’s nationwide recall.

The White House is doing what it can, like bringing in formula from overseas and extending programs designed to help families affected by the shortage.

For countless low-income families, babies who need specific types of formula and in rural areas where there are not many stores to choose from, it is still tough.

The Food and Drug Administration says formula production needs to continue at high levels for six to eight weeks for supply to keep up with demand.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are searching for 32-year-old Tyler Alexander in connection with the murder.
Duncan PD IDs Sunday homicide victim
FILE PHOTO - Prison bars.
ODOC releases name of officer killed at Davis Correctional Facility
Authorities are searching for 32-year-old Tyler Alexander in connection with the murder.
Homicide investigation underway in Duncan
Two former Lawton Police Officers, fired for shooting and killing Quandry Sanders in December,...
Second preliminary hearing set for former LPD officers, Ronan and Hinkle
A recently passed Oklahoma house bill will pause new licenses to sell, grow, or process...
Oklahoma House bill to pause new Marijuana licenses

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday night.
Raw: Nancy Pelosi meets with Taiwan leaders
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, a view of the Olenivka detention...
Russia brands Ukrainian steel plant defenders terrorists
High school students run at sunset as they practice for the track and field season Monday, Feb....
Even simple exercise may help aging brain, study hints
Vagabond Hotel in Miami, Florida.
Get paid to spend the rest of your summer taking retro beach vacations
FILE - A firefighter extinguishes flames as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County,...
Rain aids in fight against California wildfire that killed 2