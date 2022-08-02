Expert Connections
Central Middle looks to welcome students back with community support

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Central Middle School wants to welcome students back for the 2022-2023 school year a little differently this year.

The faculty at Central Middle are aware that the last few years have been tough on schools and students, with all the health and safety changes due to COVID.

As a change of pace, officials want to invite the community to come out and support students on the first day of school.

They hope it will show students that Central Middle is open, inviting, and fully supported by the surrounding community.

However, they need the communities help to make it all possible.

The faculty is inviting organizations, community partners and representatives to welcome students back to school on August 11, at 7:30 a.m..

Participants are asked to line the hallways, and the outside of the building, to welcome students with a friendly smile, high five or words of encouragement.

They ask for participants to prepare and position themselves no later than 7:30 a.m., before the doors are open to students at 7:45 a.m..

Central Middle School faculty and staff are excited to collaborate with residents, and hope it will ensure students have an amazing school year.

