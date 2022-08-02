City of Altus Landfill employee injured while operating Road Scraper

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A City of Altus landfill employee was seriously injured Tuesday morning, while operating a heavy piece of equipment at the Altus Municipal Landfill in Duke.

According to Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy, the landfill employee, who has not been identified, had to be flown to an Oklahoma City Hospital, and was admitted in serious condition with arm, leg, and internal injuries.

The employee was reportedly wounded while operating a Road Scraper down a steep embankment.

Their current condition is unknown at this time, and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

